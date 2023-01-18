Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 4,043

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,043 ($49.33).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,130 ($38.19) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($35.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,302.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,356.93. The stock has a market cap of £69.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.91.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
