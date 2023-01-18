Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $8.00

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.4% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,809 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,863 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $259.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.