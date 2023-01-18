Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $74.29

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

COIN opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 54,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

