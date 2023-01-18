Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $42.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
CHCT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $46.84.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.