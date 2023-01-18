Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $42.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CHCT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

