Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $111.80

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several research firms have commented on CPA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 77.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

