Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $3.22

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 11.1 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.07%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

