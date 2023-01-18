Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $13.81

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €15.00 ($16.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE DB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

