Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT at $88.80

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.