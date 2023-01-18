Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.

CNQ stock opened at C$78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,522,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,054,785.78. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total value of C$2,512,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,320,934.78. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,522,710 shares in the company, valued at C$114,054,785.78. Insiders sold 282,980 shares of company stock worth $22,356,180 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

