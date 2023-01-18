Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $80.92

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of JD opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

