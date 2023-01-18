Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Target Price at $82.83

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.