Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $47.30

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.