Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $47.30

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.
SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial
In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SNV opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synovus Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.