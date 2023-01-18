Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $52.50

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,269,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.