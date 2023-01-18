Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $52.50

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.15.
Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology
In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,269,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
