Analyzing AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AlerisLife has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlerisLife and Five Star Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.02 -$29.92 million -1.20 -0.57 Five Star Senior Living $1.16 billion 0.02 -$7.59 million ($0.52) -1.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than AlerisLife. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlerisLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.5% of AlerisLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AlerisLife and Five Star Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AlerisLife and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02% Five Star Senior Living -1.57% -4.25% -1.99%

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats AlerisLife on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlerisLife

AlerisLife Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community. The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and outpatient rehabilitation clinics and fitness services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated or managed, 141 senior living communities located in 28 states with 20,105 living units, including 10,423 independent living apartments, 9,636 assisted living suites, which includes 1,872 of Bridge to Rediscovery memory care units, and one continuing CCRC, with 106 living units, including 46 SNF. The company was formerly known as Five Star Senior Living Inc. and changed its name to AlerisLife Inc. in January 2022. AlerisLife Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents. The Rehabilitation and Wellness segment offers physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services, in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

