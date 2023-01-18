Analyzing Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) & Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 1 2 2 0 2.20 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,316.98%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 2.01 -$40.25 million ($2.52) -0.19 Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,594.65 -$68.28 million ($1.94) -3.90

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -2,341.69% -182.13% -139.83% Omega Therapeutics -6,252.80% -55.11% -45.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

