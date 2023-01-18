Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 4 10 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grab has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grab $675.00 million 22.01 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Summary

Grab beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

