Analyzing Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) and The Competition

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intelligent Bio Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors 888 3402 7588 172 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Bio Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.48 Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.58

Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions competitors beat Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

