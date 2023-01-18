ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $262.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $345.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

