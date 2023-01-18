ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $262.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.64.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $345.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
