APA Co. (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 22nd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

APA has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

APA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APA opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

