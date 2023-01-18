Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.92% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $93,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE APLE opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

