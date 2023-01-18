Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.