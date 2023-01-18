Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,286 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,394.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.