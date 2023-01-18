Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 34.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.8 %

WSO stock opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $311.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

