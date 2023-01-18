Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Medical REIT worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $687.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.