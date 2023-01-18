Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $658.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.44. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $741.07. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

