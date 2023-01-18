Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

