Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of German American Bancorp worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

