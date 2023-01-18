Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 657 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

