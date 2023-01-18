Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Premier Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

PPBI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.