Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $3,199,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.