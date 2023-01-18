Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.