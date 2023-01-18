Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 190,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.