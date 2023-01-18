Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.