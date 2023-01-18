Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of West Bancorporation worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

