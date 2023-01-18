Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.39 and its 200-day moving average is $418.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.