Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4,238.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

