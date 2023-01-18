Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $337.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.52 and its 200-day moving average is $337.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

