Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kadant worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAI opened at $190.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

