Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

