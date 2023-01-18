Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Watsco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.96. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $311.86.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

