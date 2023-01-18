Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

