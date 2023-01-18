Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

