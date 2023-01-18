Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 472.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $237,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.