Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,586 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26,247.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,586 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after purchasing an additional 403,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $12,690,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,810,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $88.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.