Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

