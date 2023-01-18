Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $365.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

