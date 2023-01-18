Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $281.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $376.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

