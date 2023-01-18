Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,485 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of MGIC opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $786.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
