Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

