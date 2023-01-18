Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,678 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,678 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

